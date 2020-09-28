TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular teenage magician, Babs Cardini makes Davido and his crew go crazy with his magic tricks (Video)

Entertainment
By San
Popular teenage magician, Babs Cardini makes Davido and his crew go crazy with his magic tricks (Video)

Following Davido and Mayorkun’s cameo performance at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown finale yesterday, a young magician stunned was giving the floor to perform his tricks on the OBO gang and he definitely hit them hard.

Magician and Trickster Babs Cardini pulled his stunning tricks on the crew and got them bewildered and petrified. Davido at some point had to seek cover as he could not believe his eyes.

Watch the video below:

