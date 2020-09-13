Reactions as man sends lady fifty thousand naira for chatting with him on social media

A lady on twitter, with the name Matriach shared DM receipts and a credit alert of how a man sent her 50,000 naira just for nothing.

She captioned her post with “Well, I love being a woman”

However, this did not go well with some twitter users who felt the guy was being stupid or foolish for sending money to a girl just like that.

See her post below;

See reactions below;