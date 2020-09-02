TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

“Never knew babies can walk at 8 months” – Actor, Emeka Ike…

Reactions as petrol price increases to N151.56 per litre

News
By OluA

According to the reports, the price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre, according to Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

In a statement that has gone viral, the D.O Abalaka of the PPMC, stated: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.”

READ ALSO

FG raises petrol pump price to ₦143.80

FG removes cap price on petrol, gives marketers freedom to…

He added: “This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

Following the announcement, Nigerians took to social media to react.

See some of the reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘I have been homeless for 3years’- Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran sheds…

Don Jazzy Finally Reacts After Reports That He Was Quizzed By DSS Surface Online

Reactions as petrol price increases to N151.56 per litre

#BBNaija: I do not have feelings for Neo, I was misunderstood -Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Omotayo in the most adorable way as she turns…

Messi’s new deal at Man City would see him earn N153m per day, N4.5bn per…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More