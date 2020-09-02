Reactions as petrol price increases to N151.56 per litre

According to the reports, the price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre, according to Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

In a statement that has gone viral, the D.O Abalaka of the PPMC, stated: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.”

He added: “This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

Following the announcement, Nigerians took to social media to react.

See some of the reactions below;

Did we offend some people in this country, petrol is now N151.56. All I can see on the TL is Laycon, Erica and so on. Nobody cares, it doesn’t concern us abi. Don’t worry, this is just the beginning. Sabi everything na cruise naw. Iya sese bere. — Uncle Sam of Chelsea. (@9jaUncle) September 2, 2020

The Petrol price has gone up and some people are blaming it on the youths watching #BBNaija and Supporting their faves. So if we weren't Supporting Nengi and Laycon the price wouldn't have gone up? #BBNaija is helping us forget the pain of the country. We don tire to cry. — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🗡️ (@ultimate_kombo) September 2, 2020

You can see that President Buhari is trying, the economy is moving fine and things are working well, money is circulating and we are enjoying it. I don't know why some people are complaining about the increase in petrol price, even the naira is doing well against the dollar. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) September 2, 2020