Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces online

There have been several reactions from viewers of the Nigerian reality show since the photo of the show’s popular host, Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaced.

The Big Brother Naija charismatic host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu seems to have met with the billionaire’s son and current housemate of the ongoing season of the reality show Kiddwaya, right before he entered the Big Brother house.

A fan of the show recently shared an old photo Ebuka took with Terseer Waya also known as Kiddwaya at an event on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.g

The fan shared his shock at the chances that the two have met each other even before Kidd made it into the 5th edition of the reality TV show.

In the photo, Ebuka is seen alongside Kiddwaya, Swanky Jerry, and two other people.

Check out the photo below,

So kiddwaya is Friends with Ebuka it’s makes Sense now That why he never Want to Scatter Kiddrica 👁️‍🗨️🤔 #BBNaija #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/wghLmQSPnC — Madal’ejudeni🍃❤️ (@ShengzaSondiya) August 30, 2020

The discovery has brought about speculations and different reactions from the audience of the show.

See some reactions below;

COS DEM SNAP TOGETHER DEM DON BECOME FRIENDS….. AFRICA WHERE WE DEY — badmeetsfidel (@badmeetsfidel) August 30, 2020

No wonder dey don’t show videos of der sex escapades — Ollyray (@Ollyray51038539) September 1, 2020

Is Ebuka Big brother??? Does Ebuka take decision in that house or he’s the host?? Have sense — Madal’ejudeni🍃❤️ (@ShengzaSondiya) August 30, 2020

Maybe that’s why he’s even on the show in the first place — Alafe Oluwatoyin (@OluwatoyinAlafe) August 30, 2020

Abi na Kidd be the fake house mate…nobody know sef…make e no shock us oooo…. — Dayuski (@iamdayod1) August 31, 2020