Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces online

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ebuka-kiddwaya

There have been several reactions from viewers of the Nigerian reality show since the photo of the show’s popular host, Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaced.

The Big Brother Naija charismatic host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu seems to have met with the billionaire’s son and current housemate of the ongoing season of the reality show Kiddwaya, right before he entered the Big Brother house.

ebuka A fan of the show recently shared an old photo Ebuka took with Terseer Waya also known as Kiddwaya at an event on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.g

“Why housemates nominated You and Me for eviction” –…

#BBnaija: Housemates guess who will walk down the aisle…

kiddwaya

The fan shared his shock at the chances that the two have met each other even before Kidd made it into the 5th edition of the reality TV show.

In the photo, Ebuka is seen alongside Kiddwaya, Swanky Jerry, and two other people.

Check out the photo below,

Ebuka-Kiddwaya-photo

The discovery has brought about speculations and different reactions from the audience of the show.

See some reactions below;

