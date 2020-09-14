Reactions as Wathoni couldn’t give the name of the hottest region in the world among other basic questions (Video)

BBNaija evicted housemate, Wathoni has come under fire on social media after she was unable to give answers to some basic questions.

In the video which surfaced online, Wathoni was asked questions like the most hottest region in the world, the new Nigerian democracy date among others but she was unable to answer any without assistance from the host.

She could be heard saying the questions are hard.

See video below;

Is this your Queen 💀😳

pic.twitter.com/59xXUbRHso — Senator Fowóseré 💰 (@Joshibirogba) September 13, 2020

Nigerians have taken to social media to react. See some of the reactions below;

Just watched that Wathoni video 😭😭😭😭😭Na person dull like this. The only significant thing on her head is the wig Omo, if my child disgrace her papa (because no be me) on live TV like this, she should find a separate father. Olodo rabata, fine face, empty brain. — Eyecornic (@eyecornic) September 14, 2020