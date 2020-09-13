TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening Chika Ike -See What she has to say (Video)

Entertainment
By San
Regina Daniels' mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening Chika Ike -See What she has to say (Video)

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Daniels seems to have reacted to the viral reports of her threatening fellow actress, Chika Ike for having an affair with her daughter’s husband.

Regina Daniels' mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening Chika Ike -See What she has to say (Video)

Recall a video of Regina Daniels’s mother threatening Chika Ike for trying to worm her way into Ned Nwoko’s heart went viral on Saturday, but it appears to be a doctored video.

READ ALSO

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also…

All the things I prayed for in my life are happening –…

Regina Daniels' mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening Chika Ike -See What she has to say (Video)

The thespian took to her Instagram page to reshare the real video that was doctored to make it as though she was threatening Chika Ike. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads: “May God save us from the hands of the evil ones.”

Watch the video below

View this post on Instagram

May God save us from the hands of the evil ones.

A post shared by ritadaniels06 (@rita.daniels06) on

What remains a mystery now is if Rita really said all that was in the earlier video as it was a clear, same voice from the beginning to the end.

Its a known tactic for creators to use images, muted videos to depict narrations, in order to grab the attention of their audience.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ubi Franklin sparks marriage rumours with his new post on social media

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

The moment Chioma almost suffered a ‘major’ wardrobe malfunction…

#BBNaija: Samklef reveals Laycon will feature on his album

Kiddwaya promises Laycon, Vee & TrickyTee a song and music video in his…

After his return to social media, Video of Davido and Chioma hanging out…

Why will you compare her with Genevieve? – reactions as #BBNaija Erica is…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More