Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Son’s Favorite Facial Expression Whenever He Is Happy

Populate Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Insta-story on Tuesday to show fans her son, Munir’s favorite facial expression.
The new mum posted a photo in which her son, who is almost two-month-old, can be seen looking into the camera with a pout.
The beautiful baby donned a white shirt and orange shorts.
“His real face all the time,” the proud mom captioned the photo.
The billionaire wife had in a previous post lamented about not having friends who will give her the same energy she puts in a friendship.
I wish I have friends that can be there anytime I need them like I do for them.
Only you family can!!, she wrote.
