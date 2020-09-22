Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Son’s Favorite Facial Expression Whenever He Is Happy

Populate Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Insta-story on Tuesday to show fans her son, Munir’s favorite facial expression.

The new mum posted a photo in which her son, who is almost two-month-old, can be seen looking into the camera with a pout.

The beautiful baby donned a white shirt and orange shorts.

“His real face all the time,” the proud mom captioned the photo.

The billionaire wife had in a previous post lamented about not having friends who will give her the same energy she puts in a friendship.