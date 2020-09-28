TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Rema was a millionaire before getting famous – Check out the moment he bought a car for his mom at 17 back in 2017 (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian songster, Rema has been dropping some fact about his life experience via his Twitter handle today.

Rema in one of his tweets disclosed he has always been a millionaire even before he joined Don Jazzy’s Mavin label.

This is true as Rema when he was 17 bought his mother a car, a Lexus SUV, for around 3.4 million naira in 2017 and this was before he joined Mavin.

The video went viral back then.

Watch video below

