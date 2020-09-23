TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

Reno Omokri comes for Nigerians watching #BBNaija reality TV show again

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Reno Omokri

Political critic, Reno Omokri has once again come for Nigerians who are addicted to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

In a post shared social media, Reno challenged viewers of the show to enumerate the moral lessons they have learnt while watching the show.

His post reads

READ ALSO

“Nigerians Deserve Buhari” – Reno Omokri…

‘Don’t be on Nengi’s Team’-Reno…

“You use your profile to campaign for your #BBNaija housemate. You even wear their branded T-Shirt and hold watch parties. Wrong focus. If you had put in this same effort towards selling a product, or promoting your business, you could have been a millionaire example of sell to excel by now!

Name one moral lesson you have learnt from Big Brother? Cite one example of how it has affected your personal development. ?Fuel and electric prices were raised, and the Naira was devalued, while you were distracted by BBNaija.

By the time BBN is over, and you are back to reality, you will realise that your sanity has been affected by the vanity you followed with clarity!?’

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee reveals

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Reno Omokri comes for Nigerians watching #BBNaija reality TV show again

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

#BBNaija: Real or Staged; Tricky Tee spotted fighting a guy over N5,000 (Video)

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

Checkout Davido as he plays the drums during a church service in Asaba (Video)

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ – evicted housemate,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More