Romantic moment Nigerian man engages his girlfriend onboard international flight (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
A viral video has got Nigerians blushing after a Nigerian man was seen proposing to his girlfriend while onboard an international flight.

In the video, he requested the attention of the rest of the passengers and told them he would love to ask someone special and dear to him a very important question with the hopes that her answer would be in the affirmative.

The unidentified man who was given a chance to address the passengers by one of the air hostesses, revealed that he has been dating his woman for 5 years.

After his speech in which he expressed his immense love for her, the man walked towards her and went on a bended knee to proposed to his girlfriend known as Kemi.

Overwhelmed with Joy, Kemi expressed surprise and gave him a ‘yes’, after which he slid the ring on her finger and they hugged passionately.

