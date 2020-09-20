TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sanwo-Olu shows off lovely football skill as he hosts Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala (Photos)

SportNews
By OluA

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently hosted Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala and he used the opportunity to show off some of his skills, which is a sign the governor is a big fan of football.

Sanwo-Olu hailed Asisat as he called her a worthy ambassador.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, “Today, @AsisatOshoala paid me a courtesy visit. She is a worthy ambassador of Lagos from Ikorodu & we are proud of her. She spoke about her plans for the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and I promised to support her.
We kicked the ball for a bit and I think I still have my skills.”

See photos;

Leave a Reply

