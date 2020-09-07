See Laycon’s joyous reaction as he finally enters the luxurious HOH Lounge (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-hoh-lounge2

Becoming the Deputy Head of House was a dream come true for the trending housemate and all-time viewers’ favorite of the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’, Laycon. His joyous reaction as he enters the HOH Lounge for the first time is almost unquantifiable.

laycon-HOH-Lounge

After an intense competition earlier this evening with housemates vying for the Head of House for this week, TrikyTee, for the very first time, emerged as the winner of the challenge.

TrikyTee was initially among the five housemates who had a tie after they played the game earlier this evening. He broke the tie and emerged as the winner of the challenge and was given a minute to choose his deputy.

After careful consideration, the gentleman chose rapper, Laycon as his Deputy Head of House.

Laycon was so excited that he’d enjoy immunity for the week and when he gained access into the lounged, he screamed; ”Omo na so this place fine!!”

 

