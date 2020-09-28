“Send me some money bro” – Davido teases BBNaija winner, Laycon (video)

The Big Brother Naija 2020 show which was themed ‘Lockdown Edition’ came to an end on Sunday night and one of the housemates, Laycon, won the ultimate prize.

Laycon was announced winner after he polled more than 50% of the votes and he carted away prize worth over 85 Million Naira.

Laycon is now officially a household name and he was seen hanging out with the singer, Davido. In a video posted on social media, Davido teased the newewst millionaire, Laycon to send him some money.

Watch Video: