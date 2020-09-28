TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama…

“Send me some money bro” – Davido teases BBNaija winner, Laycon (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
davido-teases-laycon

The Big Brother Naija 2020 show which was themed ‘Lockdown Edition’ came to an end on Sunday night and one of the housemates, Laycon, won the ultimate prize.

laycon-win

Laycon was announced winner after he polled more than 50% of the votes and he carted away prize worth over 85 Million Naira.

READ ALSO

Teni sings for Laycon and ICONS, blasts viewers who…

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

Laycon is now officially a household name and he was seen hanging out with the singer, Davido. In a video posted on social media, Davido teased the newewst millionaire, Laycon to send him some money.

davido-laycon

Watch Video:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Laycon I’m very sorry, I didn’t know you’ll win Big Brother – Lady who…

“I will beat you up”– actress Nkechi Blessing threatens after being tagged…

“Send me some money bro” – Davido teases BBNaija winner, Laycon (video)

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

Teni sings for Laycon and ICONS, blasts viewers who criticized her support for…

#BBNaija: ”Keep the same energy now” – Nengi’s management…

You misunderstood me – Kunle Afolayan tenders apology to Mike Ezuruonye

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More