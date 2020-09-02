TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Senior civil servant arrested for smuggling his uneducated brother’s name on government payroll and collecting his salary for 11 years

News
By Habeeb Bello
A Niger State senior civil servant has been nabbed for allegedly placing his unqualified brother on government job payroll for 11 years.

Nigerian-police

The civil servant identified s Mohammed Ndanusa had placed his barely educated brother’s name in government’s payroll since 2009 and has been collecting salaries on behalf of his brother.

Ndanusa is a government worker at the Ministry of Health and had managed to collect the brother’s salary for about 11 years.

The suspect was reported to have always promote his brother from time to time, and before his arrest, the brother is already at level 14 in the hierachy.

Meanwhile, Ndanusa’s brother Tanimu was all along with a bike man in Minna and was not qualified to be on the level, his brother illegally arranged in his name.

The truth was revealed when he asked his “Okada-rider” brother, Tanimu Ndanusa to appear for screening.

The Niger State government is presently doing physical verification of all civil servants in the state.

According to P.M. News, when Tanimu Ndanusa appeared before the panel, he did not come with any certificate. And he could not even speak, like a senior civil servant on Level 14.

Members of the screening committee were stunned and called the police to arrest him.

The two brothers, Mohammed Ndanusa and Tanimu Ndanusa have been arrested by the police, and Mohammed Ndanusa has since confessed to the crime.

Ndanusa confessed that he fraudulently employed his brother on grade level 10 in 2009 and subsequently promoted him three times to grade level 14 to date.

Leave a Reply

