Shameless Lagosians nabbed while defecating on open grounds (photos)

The Lagos state Ministry of Environment & Water Resources has arrested some residents of the state for defecating in the open.
These unruly Lagosians were arrested while openly defecating on Carter Bridge and Ilubirin, Lagos Island in violation of Sanitation laws on Friday September 25.
The Ministry posted on twitter;
Viewers discretion strongly advised.
Operatives of Anti-defecation unit of Lagos State Ministry of Environment&Water Resources apprehending some residents openly defecating on Carter Bridge and Ilubirin, Lagos Island in contravention of Sanitation laws on Friday.
