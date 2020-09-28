Singer Simi shares her daughter’s reaction each time she plays her song ‘Duduke’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Simi-and-Adejare-

Sensational singer, Simi has revealed on Instagram the impact that her song “Duduke” has on her daughter, Adejare and how she usually reacts to the song anytime it comes on.

simi1

According to the mother of one, although her daughter can not say how much she likes the song but her reactions every-time the song plays is always priceless.

The 33 year old also mentioned that the song is the biggest song of her career and she is grateful to God and her daughter for inspiring the beautiful song.

Read all she wrote below;

“I had the biggest song of my career, so far, in the craziest year of all our lives. “God” is the only explanation I will ever accept!

I played this song just now as I was breastfeeding my child, and she had dozed off for abt 20 seconds, but she suddenly perks up, raises her head, looks in my eyes and smiles at me. She stays that way for a bit and I was confused, so I go “what happened baby?” My mum says “it’s the song.” My heart skips. I mean she loves it when we sing to her or play her music, but her reaction was so specific tonight.

She knows her song. I’ve always felt that way because it’s what my mum plays to get her to calm down, and she must have heard it a thousand times while I was pregnant – but her reaction hit different today. I shared that to say this song wasn’t only good for my career or my fans or for other moms – most importantly, it makes my baby happy. I wrote it for her and she knows it. I don’t know if I can really explain how giddy that makes me.

Duduke has exceeded my expectations x 10000000 and I’ve genuinely never felt that way about any one of my songs before.
So I just wanna say “THANK YOU” to all the people that deserve the thanks, but especially to God and Adejare for inspiring me. And also to say we got 20 million views on Youtube. #GodisTheGreatest”

 

