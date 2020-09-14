Simi signs to Platoon, set to release ‘Restless EP’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer and song writer, Simi has landed a new deal with United Kingdom-based A and R company, Platoon.

Simi took to her Twitter handle on Monday, September 14, 2020, to announce the big news.

She went to announce that her EP will be coming soon.

“New week and new deal. I’m officially part of the @weareplatoon family! 🍾 #RestlessII coming soon,” she wrote.

Simi joins CuppyWurld, and other Nigerian artists on the Platoon roaster.

Platoon as an A and R company, focus on talent scouting and helping in developing the relationship between recording artists and songwriters.

