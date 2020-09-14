Simi signs to Platoon, set to release ‘Restless EP’

Nigerian singer and song writer, Simi has landed a new deal with United Kingdom-based A and R company, Platoon.

Simi took to her Twitter handle on Monday, September 14, 2020, to announce the big news.

She went to announce that her EP will be coming soon.

New week and new deal.

I'm officially part of the @weareplatoon

family! 🍾 #RestlessII coming soon pic.twitter.com/gwywIDGve1 — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 14, 2020

Simi joins Cuppy, Wurld, and other Nigerian artists on the Platoon roaster.

Platoon as an A and R company, focus on talent scouting and helping in developing the relationship between recording artists and songwriters.