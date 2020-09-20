Social media has made 23-year-olds think they have failed in life – says Singer Paul Okoye as he advises the younger generation

Singer Paul Okoye has pointed out the negative impact social media is having on the younger generation.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the father of three said social media has now made 23 year old people think they have already failed in life.

He appealed to people in this age bracket to relax as they still have their life ahead of them to plan and strategize. Read his post below: