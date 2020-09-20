TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social media has made 23-year-olds think they have failed in life – says Singer Paul Okoye as he advises the younger generation

By Habeeb Bello
paul-okoye

Singer Paul Okoye has pointed out the negative impact social media is having on the younger generation.

paul-okoye

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the father of three said social media has now made 23 year old people think they have already failed in life.

paul-okoye

He appealed to people in this age bracket to relax as they still have their life ahead of them to plan and strategize. Read his post below:

paul-okoye-ig-post

