Social media users reacts as Nigerian lady surprises her boyfriend with a box of money in N1k notes as a birthday present

Love is sweet! Social A Nigerian lady has sent her boyfriend a box of N40,000 in N1k notes as a birthday present.

Some social media users were amazed as they longed for someone to do such for them.

A lady with the Twitter name Adekemi Iwalewa posted photos of the gift on the platform as she asked ladies what is stopping them from spoiling their men with money.

Her post read:

“I helped a customer send this 40k money box to her boyfriend with a very sweet note. What’s stopping you from spoiling your man with money!”

See her post below:

I helped a customer send this 40k money box to her boyfriend with a very sweet note 🥰🥰

What’s stopping you from spoiling your man with money! I’m just a dm away for all kinds of gift 🎁

Please RT!🤲🏽🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/nGmOiYeGWQ — Adekemi Iwalewa🌟 (@distinctkemi) September 3, 2020

She also revealed the story behind the ‘cash gift’