Social media users reacts as Nigerian lady surprises her boyfriend with a box of money in N1k notes as a birthday present

By Habeeb Bello
money-box-birthday-gift

Love is sweet!  Social A Nigerian lady has sent her boyfriend a box of N40,000 in N1k notes as a birthday present.

Some social media users were amazed as they longed for someone to do such for them.

A lady with the Twitter name Adekemi Iwalewa posted photos of the gift on the platform as she asked ladies what is stopping them from spoiling their men with money.

Lady who battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced and…

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake…

money-box-birthday-gift

Her post read:

“I helped a customer send this 40k money box to her boyfriend with a very sweet note. What’s stopping you from spoiling your man with money!”

See her post below:

She also revealed the story behind the ‘cash gift’

“The real story behind this gift is that there was delay in the actual gift the lady planned to send her man. Fortunately she stumbled upon this on my business page on IG and asked me if I could deliver it even if it was impromptu. Love is sweet abeg”

