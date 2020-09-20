Soldiers dey do yahoo, If dem born you well, kill yahoo soldier – Angry soldier threatens SARS officers for killing Yahoo boys (Video)

A viral video has shown the moment an angry soldier threatened SARS officers over the incessant killing of alleged yahoo boys.

The visibly angry soldier expressed his bitterness at the constant killing of Yahoo boys by SARS officers in Lagos.

In the video, the soldier was heard condemning the killings while disclosing that some soldiers are also into Yahoo.

He warned SARS officers to stay away from “Yahoo soldiers”, because if they cross their paths, it won’t end well for them.

“The day una go mistakenly kill Yahoo soldier, that day una don buy job”, he warned.

Watch the video below;