Some days after being called to bar, actor Kanayo.O. Kanayo underwent surgery

Barely a week after he was been called to ‘Bar’ and becoming a certified Lawyer, Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo is grateful to God again for the completion of a successful surgery.

The actor took to his official Instagram page to share the news with his followers, asking them to join him in thanking for a successful nasal surgery.

Sharing a video of himself being whisked away in a surgery bed, the actor wrote,

Thank God for a successful Nasal Surgery Today! Join me in thanking God!

Kanayo O Kanayo had nursed the dream of becoming a lawyer since he had his first degree in the early 1990’s and almost three decades later, that dream finally became reality.