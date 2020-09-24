Some of you practice “cunnilingus” and you find washing a woman’s underwear dirty?- Man berates Nigerians who trolled Neo for washing Vee’s pants

A man identified as Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian Life Coach on Twitter has berated Nigerians who trolled Neo for washing Vee’s pants.

In an earlier report, the tall BBNaija: Lockdown finalist, in a bid to impress his love interest took over the washing of her undies while she spread them after he had rinsed them.

As they were discussing during the domestic chore, Vee called Neo’s attention to the fact that one of her panties was missing and this made viewers realize that the action of gentleman — it then caused a frenzy on social media as users trolled him for washing a lady’s undies.

The trolling Neo is receiving on social media, caused Solomon Buchi to react as he says that most of the men who are trolling Neo for his gesture, and calling him “dirty” are actually the same people who perform “Cunnilingus” on a lady, thus making them hypocritical.

Solomon wrote,