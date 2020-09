Stella Damasus goes spiritual, opens prayer group ‘Soldier in red lipstick’ for women (Video)

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has publicly urged Nigerian women to join her prayer group in order to survive the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She disclosed this on Monday evening, via her Instagram page.

Damasus stated that the group, which she called ”soldier in lipstick”, is a private group solely for women who want to forge a way forward in their careers through prayers.