“Stop calling me your role model, I’m not your role model” – Toke Makinwa warns

Socialite Toke Makinwa has warned people to stop putting pressure on her by calling her their role model.

According to the Media personality, she is tired of the pressure from people telling her that their kids look up to her as their role model. She went further to say that she has her flaw and disappoints herself too, so she won’t live up to anyone’s expectations.

Read as she wrote on Twitter;

“Guys I gotta get this off my chest, pls stop calling me your role model, I am no ones role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress.