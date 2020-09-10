TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to…

Stunning photos of a ‘thick’ young lady on her birthday spurs reactions from social media users, claim she lied about her age

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
folashade2-birthday

Photos of a ‘thick’ young lady she shared on social media has spurred reactions from users of the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

folashade2  The Nigerian lady, simply identified as Folashade took to Twitter to post gorgeous pictures of herself to celebrate her 20th birthday.

Folashade, who is heavily endowed, shared photos flaunting her curvaceous behind. This got people talking as some found it difficult to believe that she just turned 20, while others were amazed at her backside.

READ ALSO

Skiibii shows off his new mansion on his 28th Birthday…

folashade3

She posted the pictures and wrote,

“Happy birthday to me…to 20…#birthday”

A lot of well-wishers wished her a happy birthday, but some twitter users dropped hilarious comments. See some of the reactions below,

@D_Famatographer wrote “20 and u already have all this potentials Face with tears of joy
Ure so blessed my dear, I pray for more blessings with so much potentials …. Happy birthday”

@Allezamani wrote “You have a very bright future behind of you. Happy birthday dear.”

@Mastermind_x2 wrote “Naa. Most of these Twitter ladies are now using football age here. Frowning face Happy birthday Sha ❤”

@xclusivemicota wrote “Birthday blessings dear. But if I tell you opor will u say yea yea?”

@busari_bukky wrote “Idi yii porrrrrrrrrrrr. Happy birthday tho”

@SAFtheprince wrote “20 with this kindaaa Asss. happy birthday long life more ass”

@Gerald_chimaobi wrote “I Literally said “Hey God” when I opened the First Picture. Happy birthday.”

@Mc_Whalez wrote “Happy birthday… More strength to ur waist and thighs..”

folashade4

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood actress, Khayara defends herself after sharing her unclad photos on…

Stunning photos of a ‘thick’ young lady on her birthday spurs…

Moment Man reportedly runs mad, roams around the street after alighting from his…

Former BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards unveils his baby’s face in new…

#BBNaija: The moment Kaisha was seen dancing to ’23’ by Burna Boy…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

#BBNaija: You are rude – Nengi, Vee engage in arguement

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More