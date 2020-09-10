Stunning photos of a ‘thick’ young lady on her birthday spurs reactions from social media users, claim she lied about her age
Photos of a ‘thick’ young lady she shared on social media has spurred reactions from users of the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.
The Nigerian lady, simply identified as Folashade took to Twitter to post gorgeous pictures of herself to celebrate her 20th birthday.
Folashade, who is heavily endowed, shared photos flaunting her curvaceous behind. This got people talking as some found it difficult to believe that she just turned 20, while others were amazed at her backside.
She posted the pictures and wrote,
“Happy birthday to me…to 20…#birthday”
A lot of well-wishers wished her a happy birthday, but some twitter users dropped hilarious comments. See some of the reactions below,
@D_Famatographer wrote “20 and u already have all this potentials Face with tears of joy
Ure so blessed my dear, I pray for more blessings with so much potentials …. Happy birthday”
@Allezamani wrote “You have a very bright future behind of you. Happy birthday dear.”
@Mastermind_x2 wrote “Naa. Most of these Twitter ladies are now using football age here. Frowning face Happy birthday Sha ❤”
@xclusivemicota wrote “Birthday blessings dear. But if I tell you opor will u say yea yea?”
@busari_bukky wrote “Idi yii porrrrrrrrrrrr. Happy birthday tho”
@SAFtheprince wrote “20 with this kindaaa Asss. happy birthday long life more ass”
@Gerald_chimaobi wrote “I Literally said “Hey God” when I opened the First Picture. Happy birthday.”
@Mc_Whalez wrote “Happy birthday… More strength to ur waist and thighs..”
Happy birthday to me
🥂 to 20🥳🥳🥳#birthday pic.twitter.com/nWENTv4tLR
— Folashade👸 (@its_gheeft) September 9, 2020
