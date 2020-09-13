“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start a friendship with him

A new relationship is underway between Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Laycon and Nengi following a conversation they had with each other.

Nengi suggested in their conversation that Laycon only talks to her during their Saturday night parties after Laycon placed his hands over her shoulders.

Laycon: (Places his hand around Nengi’s neck)

Nengi: You are not always talking to me aside when we are at the party, talk to me more!

Laycon: I don’t know you know we don’t really talk, Is that what you want?

Nengi: Yea just relates more.

See tweet and reaction below;

Well, this development has sparked mixed reactions from Twitter users as some think she is just up to something while others say believe she genuinely wants to have a friendship with him.