TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start a friendship with him

Entertainment
By San

A new relationship is underway between Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Laycon and Nengi following a conversation they had with each other.

Nengi suggested in their conversation that Laycon only talks to her during their Saturday night parties after Laycon placed his hands over her shoulders.

Laycon: (Places his hand around Nengi’s neck)

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied –…

#BBNaija: TrikyTee emerges Head of House for the week;…

Nengi: You are not always talking to me aside when we are at the party, talk to me more!

Laycon: I don’t know you know we don’t really talk, Is that what you want?

Nengi: Yea just relates more.

See tweet and reaction below;

Well, this development has sparked mixed reactions from Twitter users as some think she is just up to something while others say believe she genuinely wants to have a friendship with him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start a friendship with…

Ubi Franklin sparks marriage rumours with his new post on social media

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

The moment Chioma almost suffered a ‘major’ wardrobe malfunction…

#BBNaija: Samklef reveals Laycon will feature on his album

Kiddwaya promises Laycon, Vee & TrickyTee a song and music video in his…

After his return to social media, Video of Davido and Chioma hanging out…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More