TASUED student shares inspiring transformation pictures after saying no to drugs

By Habeeb Bello
Seun-Dandyy

A user on the social media platform, Twitter identified as Seun took to his page to share the transformation his body went through after he stopped doing drugs.

As can be seen in the photos, Seun when he was still a drug addict, looks lean and unhealthy compared to when he stopped being one where he looks more vibrant and healthier.

Seun-Dandyy

His photos have since gone viral on the Nigerian space of the platform as a lot of people urge others who are still drug abusers, to use him as a reference on why they should stop doing drugs.

Seun-Dandyy

Seun shared the photos writing:

I said “NO” to drug .
Then and Now…

