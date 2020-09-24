“Tell Erica to sell more shirts” — Shade Ladipo shades Erica’s management for calling out car dealer who promised Erica N2million and a car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
shade-erica

Nigerian Media personality, Shade Ladipo shades Erica’s management on her social media page for their sense of entitlement to another person’s money.

Shade-ladipo

According to Shade, even if someone promises you money, you have no entitlement to it.

Her post reads ;

If someone promises you money o gift and renagades…. Please understand it’s just a promise.

You have no right to the money, you have no entitlement to the money. The money isn’t yours.

The money still belongs to the owner. Let’s stop being beggars here. Work for your mulla.

Tell Erica to sell more shirts

Recall the management of former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nweledim yesterday called out one Mr. Chidi Mike, the man who promised her N2million and a car.

 

