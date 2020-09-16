Tell Kiddwaya’s father to come and get me pregnant – Lady cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
terry-waya-

A Nigerian lady, Enow Stella has said she wants ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya to get her pregnant.

lady-terry-waya

 

The lady identified as Enow Stella on Instagram, made the comment on a post BBC News shared about Terry Waya.

 

In the interview posted by BBC, Terry claimed he is the person who discovered the popular Banana Island in the commercial city of Lagos.

lady-terry-waya

The lady then took to the post’s comment section to declare her interest in getting pregnant for Kiddwaya’s billionaire father.

 

 

