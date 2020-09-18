Teni shares video and photos from her album listening session, hails everyone who attended

Nigerian female artiste, Teni has taken to social media to hail everyone in the industry who came to listen to her album.
Teni in a post via her handle wrote, “thank you to every Industry personality who came through to listen to the album , Thank you all for your support!”
She also shared video from the listening party.
Thank you to every Industry personality who came through to listen to the album , Thank you all for your support ! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/pjpFJH81wD
— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) September 18, 2020
