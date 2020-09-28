TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Teni sings for Laycon and ICONS, blasts viewers who criticized her support for him (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Popular Female singer, Teni has lashed out at those who criticized her support for BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon.

Recall that Teni was dragged on social media few days ago after she made a video campaigning for Laycon and indirectly referred to disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica as ‘Omo Igbo‘.

Teni in one of her videos urged ‘Omo Igbos’ to leave Laycon alone, which was perceived by some Nigerians on social media as a shade to Erica.

This led to a sort of tribal war on Twitter with people from the eastern part of the country referring to Teni as a tribalist.

However, after Laycon emerged winner on Sunday, Teni who had remained mute to the backlash, took to her Twitter page releasing a song celebrating Laycon’s fans, ‘ICONS’.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Now I have your time, where are those fools that were saying rubbish!! This is how you WIN.”

Watch the video below;

 

 

