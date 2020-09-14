TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in a luxurious hotel (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tolanibaj-kiddwaya-prince-wathoni

Viewers have praised the BBNaija Lockdown housemates for the love they are showing to each other as the video of the beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with the recently evicted housemates, Kiddwaya and prince appears.

prince-tolanibaj-reunites

One of the  best things that might set this season’s BBNaija reality show contestants from the previous ones might the seeming unity and love that exist between this year’s housemates which even extends outside the house.

Unlike the 2019 season of the show, the housemates this year seems to be more understanding and quick to bury their differences as we see such videos of reunion like this between two or more of the housemates after every new eviction.

Tolanibaj could be seen to be exited to reunite with her love interest in the house, Prince while Wathoni was all smiles as she embraces Kiddwaya.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Prince, Kiddwaya, tolanibaj and Wathoni… #bbnaija geng gengggg

A post shared by Monica (@_the_amazon) on

 

