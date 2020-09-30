The hilarious moment Mercy Eke told Kiddwaya to choke her as he showers praises on her body shape and endowment (video)

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke held her 27th birthday bash last night, which was attended by both present and past Big Brother Naija housemates, including Erica, and her partner, Kiddwaya.

From the video shared on both Erica and Mercy’s Instagram Stories, Mercy could be seen excitedly hugging Erica, both ladies so happy to finally meet each other.

Then, Mercy turned to Kiddwaya, who had sweet words to say to her.

“Kidd, kill me. I want to die now,” she told the reality TV star, “Choke me, Kidd,” referencing Kidd and Erica’s famous romantic make out scenes during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house.