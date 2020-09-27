The moment a lady cried uncontrollably after meeting singer, Joeboy for the first time

A video has surfaced on social media, which showed the moment a young lady burst into tears after meeting popular singer, Joeboy for the first time.

In the video, the lady who wore a green top, with a blue bum short, could be seen crying uncontrollably as Joeboy tried to console her.

Joeboy whose real is name Joseph Akinfenwa Donus is a fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter born on May 21, 1997.

He started singing at the age of 16 and recorded his first song “Gbeseyein”, an Afro-beat tune, at the age of 17.

Today, Joeboy is one of the talented Nigerian artiste with amazing voice and stylish music attitude.

Watch video below;