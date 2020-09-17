The moment Kanye West peed on his Grammy Award (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
‘I have seen every riches that the devil can give but Jesus is King’ – Kanye West testifies

American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West in trending video dropped one of his Grammy Awards in the toilet and peed on it.

According to him, by peeing he was freeing himself from contracts with Universal Media Group and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

An irate Kanye went on a tirade on Twitter, posting screenshots of his contracts, in over 100 tweets.

He also shared a video that shows a Grammy Award inside of a toilet bowl and someone, presumably West, aiming a stream of urine at the trophy.

Watch the video below

