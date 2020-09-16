TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo's Reaction After Ozo Won Innoson Motor Challenge (Video)

Entertainment
By San
They Are Jealous and Bitter - Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo's Reaction After Ozo Won Innoson Motor Challenge (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo are currently being called out by social media users for their reactions after Ozo was declared winner of the of the Innoson Motor Challenge.

Recall Ozo has emerged winner of the BBNaija Innoson Motors challenge and has been subsequently rewarded with a brand new 2020 IVM Caris.

While other housemates tagged along to check out the new ride after the key was handed over to Ozo, Neo and Vee sat staring at others and their reaction gave off negative vibes, according to social media users.

Watch the video below

Leave a Reply

