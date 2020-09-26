This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she is a big fan (Video)

BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has gushed over Prince, a former housemate of the ongoing season 5 in a video that has gone viral.

Following his eviction from the ongoing BBNaija lockdown season 5, Prince paid Mercy Eke winner of BBNaija pepper dem edition a visit.

Mercy Eke who shared clips from Prince’s visit gushed over his handsomeness via her insta story section.

In the post, she indicated that Prince visited her. She also went ahead to reveal that she’s a big fan of his.

“Mercy Lambor..!”, Prince hailed amidst smiles as they goofed around taking pictures and recording videos.

Watch video below;