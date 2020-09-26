TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she is a big fan (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has gushed over Prince, a former housemate of the ongoing season 5 in a video that has gone viral.

Following his eviction from the ongoing BBNaija lockdown season 5, Prince paid Mercy Eke winner of BBNaija pepper dem edition a visit.

Mercy Eke who shared clips from Prince’s visit gushed over his handsomeness via her insta story section.

READ ALSO

I may be your future president- Evicted housemate, Prince…

Lady discloses why BBNaija Prince rejected the GoFundMe…

In the post, she indicated that Prince visited her. She also went ahead to reveal that she’s a big fan of his.

“Mercy Lambor..!”, Prince hailed amidst smiles as they goofed around taking pictures and recording videos.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like…

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the…

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting channels open for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More