This one go bad o – Reactions as Wizkid and Burna Boy hit the studio (Photo)

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid recently dropped some pictures of himself and Burna Boy in the studio on his Instagram page, and fans and followers have been anticipating what the duo is up to.

Starboy who posted the photos without any caption has left his fans to play the guess game and determine what is happening.

This has got a lot of people talking and predicting what the duo could be working on and people are guessing that the artists might be working on Wizkid’s much anticipated Studio album, Made in Lagos.

These speculations brought Burna Boy’s name on one of the top trends for the day as many Twitter users took to the platform to hail and reveal their high expectations from the duo.

Samklef took to his verified Twitter page to state that the combination of the two artiste would definitely be a hit.

In his word,

“This one go bad ooo”.

See other reactions below,

Other fans are also excited to hear what the two are planning to do.