Throwback photo of Regina Daniels as a child actor with Ghanaian star, Van Vicker

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels recently took to her Facebook account to post an old movie picture of herself and actor, Van Vicker.

Regina Daniels posted the with the picture caption:

“Time flies Guess how old I was here”

Regina Daniels looked so young in the picture.

Regina Daniels started movie making at the age of seven; her mother (Rita Daniels) is an actress.

She got support from her mother and her siblings. Her first movie was Marriage of Sorrow which earned her 10,000 Naira. She featured in a Nollywood movie titled “Miracle Child” in 2010.

