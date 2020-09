Tonto Dikeh leaves inspirational message for broken ladies as she shares new adorable photos

Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her social media page to share a new post that is inspiring her fans.

The single mother of one shared the photos and used the opportunity to dish some words of advice on ”growing and healing”

She shared the adorable photos and wrote in the caption ;

BROKEN GIRLS EVOLVE INTO UNSTOPPABLE WOMEN!!

Darling,

KEEP GROWING

KEEP HEALING

See more photos below ;