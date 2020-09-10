Tonto Dikeh pens emotional tribute to late mum, 33 years after

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Popular controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has remembered her late mother in an emotional tribute she wrote.

According to the mother of one, today, 9th of September is the worst day for her because her mother died on that date, 33 years ago.

Sharing a picture of her look alike mum, the 35 year old wrote;

“I have had the worst day today with my mood, I did it all to be on check.. I was so happy but crying uncontrollable… I prayed, I listened to the Holy Spirit, I followed his instructions.. I made people happy while I was super unstable today.. I was so dedicated to making people smile because I so desperately wanted to be me Today.. Well I only just Remembered that TODAY almost 33years ago i Lost my MUM ON THIS SAME DAY….Blood is thicker than water.. I’m glad she led me to do some good today.. RIP MUMMY WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU…”

See her picture below;

