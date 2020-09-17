TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Touching moment veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she receives car gift from her children (photos)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
patience-ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, a.k.a Mama G got emotional and breaks  down in tears as she receives car gift from her children after celebrating her birthday.

patience-ozokwo-car-gift

The actress who turned 62 on September 14, broke down in tears of joy as she received a brand new car from her children as her birthday gift.

READ ALSO

Patience Ozokwor shows off all her kids & grand…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties…

patience-ozokwo-car-gift

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote;

”I am still recovering from yesterday’s surprise. There is something so special about this birthday. Thank you to everyone who reached out and who said a prayer for me. I am grateful and blessed indeed.”

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Touching moment veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she…

Actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolyan shares lovely photos of himself and his…

Tonto Dikeh leaves inspirational message for broken ladies as she shares new…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina tells the story of their journey as she ties the…

BBNaija: Laycon speaks on how he was able to cope with Kiddwaya and Erica’s…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals why he wants Ozo out of lockdown house

Finally! Wizkid to drop his ‘Made In Lagos’ album today

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More