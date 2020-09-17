Touching moment veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she receives car gift from her children (photos)
Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, a.k.a Mama G got emotional and breaks down in tears as she receives car gift from her children after celebrating her birthday.
The actress who turned 62 on September 14, broke down in tears of joy as she received a brand new car from her children as her birthday gift.
Taking to her Instagram, she wrote;
”I am still recovering from yesterday’s surprise. There is something so special about this birthday. Thank you to everyone who reached out and who said a prayer for me. I am grateful and blessed indeed.”
