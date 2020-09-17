Touching moment veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo breaks down in tears as she receives car gift from her children (photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, a.k.a Mama G got emotional and breaks down in tears as she receives car gift from her children after celebrating her birthday.

The actress who turned 62 on September 14, broke down in tears of joy as she received a brand new car from her children as her birthday gift.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote;