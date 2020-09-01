Trending video: Nigerian Lady and her friends beat up their friend, for dating her ex-boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
A Nigerian lady, Laura [not real name] was set up by another lady, said to be her friend, and got beat up by a group of other women because she was dating her friend’s ex-boyfriend.

The source who narrated the incident revealed that Laura’s friend, identified as Toyosi called her to a particular place and had her friends gang up and beat Laura ruthlessly.

It was reported that Laura was attacked by the ladies, because Laura was dating Toyosi’s ex-boyfriend. Toyosi and her boyfriend had ended their relationship a while back because he was tired but proceeded to date her friend, Laura, which prompted Toyosi to attack her.

Toyosi apparently wasn’t okay with their relationship and so she lured Laura to a particular in the guise of them talking about the situation properly only for Laura to be attacked by Toyosi and the rest of her clique.

The incident was reported to have occurred yesterday, August 31st in an undisclosed location. It was reported that Toyosi’s alleged character, describing her as a bully who’s usually aggressive with people and feels she can get away with whatever she wants because her mother is a retired police officer.

Watch the video shared with us by our reader below,

