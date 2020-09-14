TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Two Nollywood veterans, Monalisa Chinda, Patience Ozokwo celebrate their birthday (Photos)

Nollywood veteran actresses, Monalisa Chinda-Coker and Patience Ozokwo are the two celebrity birthday celebrants of the day.

The duo’s contribution to the industry has sealed their places as legends in Nollywood. The evergreen Patience Ozokwo turns 62 today while ageless beauty, Monalisa Chinda is celebrating her 46th birthday yesterday, September 13, 2020.

They have both taken to their Instagram pages to share lovely photos on celebration. See them below:

