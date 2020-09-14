Two Nollywood veterans, Monalisa Chinda, Patience Ozokwo celebrate their birthday (Photos)

Nollywood veteran actresses, Monalisa Chinda-Coker and Patience Ozokwo are the two celebrity birthday celebrants of the day.
The duo’s contribution to the industry has sealed their places as legends in Nollywood. The evergreen Patience Ozokwo turns 62 today while ageless beauty, Monalisa Chinda is celebrating her 46th birthday yesterday, September 13, 2020.
They have both taken to their Instagram pages to share lovely photos on celebration. See them below:
But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the LORD’s own house. They flourish in the courts of our God. Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green. They will declare, “The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in him!” Psalm 92:12-14 #BirthdayThanksgiving #MamaGLovers❤❤ #PatienceOzokwo
