Entertainment
By San
Ubi Franklin sparks marriage rumours with his new post on social media

Music executive and talent manager Ubi Franklin has sparked another marriage rumours as he has been seen taking pictures as a newly wedded husband with a mystery lady.

Ubi is a divorcee as he was previously married in 2015, to actress Lilian Esoro which produced a daughter called Zaneta. Their marriage did not last long enough as it hit the rocks in less than a year.

Ubi took to his Instagram pager to share wedding photos with the caption: E Don Happen 🙅🏾‍♂️

See post below:

Ubi Franklin sparks marriage rumours with his new post on social media

