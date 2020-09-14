TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Video of the former Governor of Oyo State, Late Abiola Ajimobi’s luxurious grave yard with air condition causes stir online (watch)

News
By Habeeb Bello
ajimobi-grave-yard

The video of the ex-governor of Oyo State, Late Abiola Ajimobi’s grave yard has been making rounds on social media and the luxurious manner in which the interior of mausoleum was beautifully decorated and furnished has spark reactions online.

Abiola-Ajimobi

The Former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi  died on Thursday in a Lagos private hospital.

The 70-year-old was on a life support machine for almost a week at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he received medical treatment after contracting COVID-19 in May.

Ajimobi had reportedly slipped into a coma following the COVID-19  complications before his eventual death.

The video of his luxurious mausoleum was recently shared by one of his influential cohorts and CEO of the popular Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu on his Twitter page.

He captioned the video with:

A peep into the magnificent mausoleum of former Oyo State Governor SENATOR ABIOLA AJIMOBI… RIP Sir.

