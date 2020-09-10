‘Viewers votes doesn’t count’ – Tacha reveals the unknown about BBNaija

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Tacha confirms buying a mansion in Port Harcourt (Video)

BBNaija Disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has disclosed in a video she shared on her social media platform that votes do not count when it comes to voting for a housemate to win Big Brother Naija.

According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue. In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences. "Wait a minute you guys. Why's everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y'all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be", she warned.

According to the controversial influencer, lots of people have been sending her messages to support and vote for their favourite. Tacha who is obviously tired of the messages, had to come out and address the issue.

In the video, Tacha mentioned that votes do not count and Nigerians never learn from past occurrences.

“Wait a minute you guys. Why’s everybody texting me vote for this person, vote for that person like your votes count. Nigerians y’all never learn. Does your vote count? Does it? So please let me be”, she warned.

 

