TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

Watch lovely video as Ikorodu Bois remake FEM by Davido (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

One of the biggest songs in the country presently is FEM by Davido, a song he dropped following his return to social media this month.

The song has been doing well and has been topping musical charts in the country.

While the DMW boss has dropped a video for the song, popular media crew, the Ikorodu Bois have also gone ahead to remake the video and it is lovely.

Watch below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me – Neo

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Watch lovely video as Ikorodu Bois remake FEM by Davido (Video)

#BBNaija: See Zlatan Ibile’s description of Ozo in a song for going after…

#BBNaija: The moment Vee called Ozo an agent of evil for nominating her for…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

#BBNaija: I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this house –…

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born – Nengi…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More