Watch lovely video as Ikorodu Bois remake FEM by Davido (Video)

One of the biggest songs in the country presently is FEM by Davido, a song he dropped following his return to social media this month.
The song has been doing well and has been topping musical charts in the country.
While the DMW boss has dropped a video for the song, popular media crew, the Ikorodu Bois have also gone ahead to remake the video and it is lovely.
Watch below;
@davido new video is littt!! Had to do our version too😂❤️ #FEM 🤫 @SonyMusicAfrica pic.twitter.com/nyPUDx2eb0
— ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) September 23, 2020
