Watch the moment BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon performed for his fans during meet and greet (video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija “Lockdown season”, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, a.k.a Laycon recently put out a great performance for his fans during a short ‘meet and greet’ session.

The excited winner was spotted singing his songs to his fans, as they cheered him on and sang along with him.

As winner he gets N30m cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, trip to Dublin, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale, home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost, one year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste, one year supply of Pepsi and branded chiller, brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other mouth-watering prizes.