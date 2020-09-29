TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

Watch the moment BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon performed for his fans during meet and greet (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Winner of Big Brother Naija “Lockdown season”, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, a.k.a Laycon recently put out a great performance for his fans during a short ‘meet and greet’ session.

The excited winner was spotted singing his songs to his fans, as they cheered him on and sang along with him.

As winner he gets N30m cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, trip to Dublin, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale, home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost, one year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste, one year supply of Pepsi and branded chiller, brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other mouth-watering prizes.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: We love you – fans scream as they meet Nengi (Video

Watch the moment BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon performed for his fans during meet…

BBNaija: I’ve to focus on my career for now – Erica opens up on…

Mercy Eke’s fans surprise her with 2 plots of land in Lekki for her…

#BBNaija: DSTV to give N1million each to 30 lucky Icons (Details)

‘Other housemates did not want to be my friend at first’ – Laycon recounts his…

Dorathy talks about relationship with Lucy outside the house (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More