Watch the moment Ozo rocked Ka3na hard at last night’s party

Big Brother Naija Ozo had so much fun last night with Ka3na at the last Saturday party of BBNaija season 5 edition.

Ozo who ignored his love interest was pictured rocking Ka3na aggressively couldn’t keep their hands off each other last night, as they rocked, danced and cuddle up at the party.

This action was one of the reasons why Nengi became heartbroken as she claimed Ozo ignored her completely.

Few hours before the party, Ka3n shared a video of Ozo hanging out with her in her hotel room as the new friends laughed and joked around.

Watch the video below;