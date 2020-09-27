Watch the moment Ozo rocked Ka3na hard at last night’s party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Ozo-ka3na

Big Brother Naija Ozo had so much fun last night with Ka3na at the last Saturday party of BBNaija season 5 edition.

Ozo-ka3na

Ozo who ignored his love interest was pictured rocking Ka3na aggressively couldn’t keep their hands off each other last night, as they rocked, danced and cuddle up at the party.

BBNaija: Actor Wole Ojo hails Ozo for ignoring Nengi

BBNaija: The moment BrightO was spotted without a shirt as…

This action was one of the reasons why Nengi became heartbroken as she claimed Ozo ignored her completely.

Few hours before the party, Ka3n shared a video of Ozo hanging out with her in her hotel room as the new friends laughed and joked around.

Watch the video below;

 

